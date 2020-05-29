Iowa reports more than 200 additional cases, 19 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 295 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state to 18,792 total cases.

Health officials reported 19 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 519.

The state’s health department confirms 427 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,564.

There is a total of 8,228 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH reports a total of 146,275 Iowans have been tested for the virus with 127,056 results coming back negative.

Case data by county in Iowa is shown in the table below provided the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 29.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.