Iowa reports additional 740 positive COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 740 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing the state total to 7,885 cases.

There were also an additional eight deaths reported, bringing the state death toll to 170 Iowans.

Of the 740 positive cases reported on Friday, 516 of the cases come from Woodbury County, Polk County, Dallas County, and Black Hawk County.

There have been 2,899 Iowans who have recovered from COVID-19.

The State Hygienic Lab and other labs have reported 2,186 negative cases on Friday, bringing the total number of negative cases reported in Iowa to 37,708.

The IDPH has also reported that 45,593 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.