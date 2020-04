DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) has announced 97 additional positive COVID-19 cases and one death in Iowa, bringing the state total to 1,145 positive cases and death toll to 27.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11,670 negative COVID-19 cases reported by the State Hygenic Lab and other labs.

There are still 104 Iowans being hospitalized, 89 Iowans recovering, 646 Iowans that were never hospitalized due to mild symptoms, and 27 Iowans who have died due to COVID-19.