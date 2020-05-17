Iowa reports 323 more cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 323 more cases of COVID-19, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,651

Health officials confirmed five additional virus-related deaths in Iowa, raising the death toll to 351.

IDPH mentions that 7,154 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the state’s health department, there have been 100,241 individuals tested for the virus.

Health officials reported that in RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, 76 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 33 of them are in the ICU, and nine were admitted in the past 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 584 inpatient beds, 104 ICU beds, and 80 ventilators available.

For the list of counties in the state that have at least one positive case of COVID-19, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.