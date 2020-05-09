Iowa reports 214 more cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 214 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 11,671.

Health officials confirmed nine additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 252.

IDPH mentions that 5,011 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state’s health department reports that 71,476 individuals have been tested for the virus.

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus website.