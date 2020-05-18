Iowa reports 2 cases of virus-related syndrome in children

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Public health officials are reporting two cases in Iowa of a new inflammatory disease in children associated with coronavirus infections.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said Monday the state learned of two potential cases on Friday in children in eastern Iowa. They are stable and state officials are working with local officials to learn more.

The condition was highlighted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week as a newly identified inflammatory syndrome in children.

Also, Iowa public health data released Monday indicates that the rate of coronavirus deaths have slowed to 19 in the last three days after surging last week.