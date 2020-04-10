Iowa reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, case total to 1,388

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa health officials have reported an additional 118 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the death toll to 31 and the Iowa state total for positive cases to 1,388.

The two deaths were reported in an elderly adult and an older adult, both from Linn county.

There are still 119 Iowans being hospitalized and 506 Iowans recovered.

The State Hygienic Lab and other labs have reported 14, 565 negative cases in Iowa. The State Hygienic Lab still has 1974 tests available.