Iowa Rep. Finkenauer asks governor to issue stay-at-home order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – There’s pressure on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a stay-at-home order.

Following the announcement of two new COVID-19 related deaths, Iowa Representative Abby Finkenauer made the request to Reynolds in a letter.

The representative of Iowa’s 1st District also alluded to her concerns on Capitol Hill earlier Friday.

“I found out we lost another two Iowans to coronavirus, now up to three, all in my congressional district. Today, we are grieving losses all over the country and the globe, where, tragically, necessary caution came too late,” Finkenauer said.

Finkenauer also said that more than 120 Iowa physicians sent a letter to Reynolds Friday as well, saying a shelter-in-place order is needed to head off more cases and help protect health care workers.