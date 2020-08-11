Iowa removed from Chicago’s travel order restrictions

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, file photo, travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Unions are gaining support in Congress for another $32 billion in federal aid to protect airline workers from layoffs for another six months. Still, it’s too early to say how the issue will turn out. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO (KCAU) – Iowa is among the three states removed on Tuesday from Chicago’s travel order restrictions.

The City of Chicago first issued a quarantine order on July 6 for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. States are included based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The emergency travel order requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from the listed states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

Kansas and Utah were also removed from the list.

Iowa was added to the list on July 14. Nebraska was added on July 28 and remains on it.

Latest Stories