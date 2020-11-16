Iowa religious leaders urge Gov. Reynolds to issue mask mandate, other actions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Religious leaders are asking Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a mask mandate statewide as well as take other actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a statement Monday, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa asks that Reynold “take every action available to protect the health and safety of Iowans” and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Iowa communities.

The statement, signed by hundreds of faith leaders, said that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa is “out of control,” stating there were 4,764 new cases on November 11, as wells as 26 more deaths for a total of 1,898 deaths related- to COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, there were 187,017 total positive tests since the start of the pandemic and a total of 1,989 deaths related to the virus. There were also and 1392 hospitalizations, 1,019 from COVID-19 being a primary diagnosis. The state’s positivity rate sat at 23.2% for a two-week average.

The statement said that with the rise in cases, the state’s leaders need to take “strong and quick” actions to limit the spread, as to reduce the spread of the disease, adding that the current rate of spread is not sustainable. They add that hospitals are filling at a record pace and that healthcare workers deserve better.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa said in the statement that the message of Iowans doing the right thing has been delivered multiple times for months, but that the “message is not working” so a mask mandate is needed.

They cite that the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended in late August asked for state leaders to take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and reduce hospitalizations, including ordering “mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission.”

In addition to the mask mandate, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa is also asking Reynolds to implement the other following recommendations:

Mandate Iowans wear a mask in public.

Prohibit all social gatherings beyond the immediate household.

Increase testing availability in communities across the state.

Mandate weekly testing of teachers, community college students, staff in crowded places, and hospital personnel.

Limit indoor restaurant capacity to less than 50% and restrict hours until the number of cases and test positivity is reduced.

Mandate masks be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools.

The statement from Interfaith Alliance of Iowa also asked Reynolds to provide “economic relief

to small businesses owned and operated by Iowans, with particular attention given to small businesses from communities of color.”

The group also askes for all civic, educational, and business leaders to implement and follow the recommendations by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa called for a mask mandate from Reynolds at the beginning of August. At the time, they also asked the governor to let school districts make their own decisions about online learning this fall. Reynolds requires schools to be in a county with a two-week positivity rate of 15% before requesting to move virtually. As of Monday morning, 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a positivity rate of 15% or more. The five counties not above the threshold are Audubon, Lucas, Monona, Clarke and Ringgold counties.

Reynolds is set to address the state Monday night on the need to practice safe mitigation efforts regarding COVID-19 in the state.

Below is the full statement from Interfaith Alliance Iowa and all of those who signed it.