Iowa regulator praised Tyson Foods for quick response to complaint about Perry plant

FILE- In this April 22, 2020, file photo, the Tyson Foods pork plant is seen in Perry, Iowa. An April 11, 2020, complaint to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged that employees at the plant were spreading the virus as they worked “elbow to elbow.” The complaint asserted that social distancing wasn’t taking place in any of the production areas or the cafeteria. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A safety regulator praised Tyson Foods for providing a quick written response after learning about a complaint alleging the coronavirus was spreading at its plant in Perry, Iowa before an outbreak was confirmed there.

Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Records obtained by The Associated Press show the agency received the complaint April 11, did not contact Tyson until April 20, and gave the company one week to respond.

Tyson released records Tuesday showing that it responded two days after learning of the complaint and a state official praised its “diligence.”

The agency closed the inquiry on April 28 after determining that Tyson’s response outlining its safety efforts at the plant was satisfactory.

Later, 730 workers at the plant tested positive for coronavirus.