Iowa Red Cross is looking for hero nominations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The American Red Cross – Serving Greater Iowa is looking for honorable and selfless citizens who have demonstrated heroism in their community.

A hero could be a first responder, a neighbor, a teacher, a friend, or even a stranger who did something above and beyond in service to others.

In its 20th year, the Heros of the HEartland breakfast honors community heroes that have made a difference in the lives of others.

Some examples of past hero recipients that have been recognized at the annual breakfast include:

A veteran who brought Wreaths Across America to Central Iowa

A former football player who rescued his father after a trench collapsed

A neighbor waking up a family when he saw their house on fire

A DOT worker who assisted in saving a family of 10 from rough waters, as well as, reviving an eight-year-old girl with CPR after she drowned

Nominations for the Iowa Hero are being accepted through the Red Cross Iowa Region website or by clicking here.

You can download and print the nomination form by clicking here.

The deadline to nominate a hero will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The 20th annual Heroes of the Heartland breakfast will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Iowa Events Center.

The breakfast event is the major fundraiser for the Iowa Red Cross.

