Iowa receives over $71.6 million in federal aid to help PK-12 schools reduce the effects of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Education announced on Friday that the state has received over $71.6 million in federal relief for PK-12 schools through a fund to address the costs collected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That amount is Iowa’s share of the more than $13.2 billion emergency relief that’s provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

“These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall. Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services, and services to support students with disabilities,” said Ann Lebo, Director of Iowa Department of Education.

The applications for the school districts across the state to apply for this funding will be available next week.

Out of the more than $71.6 million, 90% will be available to school districts, which will use a portion of the funds to provide services to non-public schools in their areas.

The remainder of the money will be used for state-level educational efforts to tackle urgent issues that were caused by the pandemic.

The awarding of the funds will be based on each school’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding.

Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides school districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students that they served.

