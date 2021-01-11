Iowa receives nearly $345 million in COVID-19 relief for schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Education announced that the state has received nearly $345 million in federal relief for PK-12 schools through a fund to address costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, the amount is Iowa’s share of the more than $54 billion in emergency relief provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund II within the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, 2021, which was signed on Dec. 27. The second round of funding is more than four times the amount the state received last spring through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“These funds will provide critical support to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Iowa students and families who depend on the essential services provided by our schools,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Schools can use this funding to measure and address unfinished learning and contend with other coronavirus-related challenges. That includes the need for increased professional development, educational technology, cleaning supplies, and other sanitation measures, facility repairs, upgrades to improve air quality in school buildings, summer learning, supplemental after-school programs, and mental health services.”
Since this is a supplement to the federal funds received in the spring, school districts do not need to reapply. However, they must agree to a list of assurances on how the funds will be used, which is available in the Consolidated Accountability and Support Application (CASA) system that districts use to report information to the Department of Education.
Of the $345 million, 90 percent will be available to school districts, and the remaining funds will be used for state-level educational efforts to address urgent issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allocation of funds is based on each school district’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding. Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.
This round of funding differs from the $71.6 million Iowa received last year through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the CARES Act because there is no provision for nonpublic schools to receive a share of the funds. Instead, a separate program will be available for nonpublic schools to apply for additional funding as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund II. Details on that fund will be announced as soon as they are available.
Below is a list of the school districts and the allocations.
|District Name
|ESSER II Allocation
|AGWSR
|$334,110.00
|Adair-Casey
|$340,360.00
|Adel DeSoto Minburn
|$368,637.00
|Akron Westfield
|$202,946.00
|Albert City-Truesdale
|$138,829.00
|Albia
|$705,324.00
|Alburnett
|$120,746.00
|Alden
|$147,702.00
|Algona
|$ 660,774.00
|Allamakee
|$786,830.00
|North Butler
|$251,933.00
|Alta-Aurelia
|$378,896.00
|Ames
|$1,688,661.00
|Anamosa
|$665,553.00
|Andrew
|$165,452.00
|Ankeny
|$830,338.00
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|$236,135.00
|North Union
|$246,467.00
|Ar-We-Va
|$173,698.00
|Atlantic
|$951,296.00
|Audubon
|$353,982.00
|AHSTW
|$348,360.00
|Ballard
|$323,768.00
|Baxter
|$106,609.00
|BCLUW
|$212,271.00
|Bedford
|$339,111.00
|Belle Plaine
|$240,426.00
|Bellevue
|$173,233.00
|Belmond-Klemme
|$540,815.00
|Bennett
|$107,409.00
|Benton
|$411,551.00
|Bettendorf
|$1,683,175.00
|Eddyville-Blakesburg- Fremont CSD
|$457,771.00
|Bondurant-Farrar
|$378,318.00
|Boone
|$1,071,790.00
|Boyden-Hull
|$275,894.00
|West Hancock
|$259,644.00
|Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom
|$288,460.00
|North Iowa
|$257,409.00
|Burlington
|$4,732,195.00
|CAM
|$263,752.00
|CAL
|$207,794.00
|Calamus-Wheatland
|$196,467.00
|Camanche
|$389,888.00
|Cardinal
|$428,647.00
|Carlisle
|$566,007.00
|Carroll
|$871,531.00
|Cedar Falls
|$1,775,404.00
|Cedar Rapids
|$14,436,004.00
|Center Point-Urbana
|$222,822.00
|Centerville
|$1,288,793.00
|Central Lee
|$ 505,962.00
|Central
|$175,515.00
|Central DeWitt
|$573,848.00
|Central City
|$180,134.00
|Central Decatur
|$705,713.00
|Central Lyon
|$297,530.00
|Chariton
|$1,201,818.00
|Charles City
|$1,395,342.00
|Charter Oak-Ute
|$200,847.00
|Cherokee
|$479,706.00
|Clarinda
|$573,865.00
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|$775,310.00
|Clarke
|$1,195,398.00
|Clarksville
|$ 139,167.00
|Clay Central-Everly
|$177,494.00
|Clear Creek Amana
|$586,909.00
|Clear Lake
|$468,272.00
|Clinton
|$3,606,287.00
|Colfax-Mingo
|$401,747.00
|College
|$1,688,940.00
|Collins-Maxwell
|$155,732.00
|Colo-NESCO
|$190,253.00
|Columbus
|$755,171.00
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|$247,121.00
|Corning
|$316,266.00
|Council Bluffs
|$8,026,343.00
|Creston
|$1,214,637.00
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|$470,086.00
|Danville
|$165,007.00
|Davenport
|$21,515,608.00
|Davis County
|$1,345,678.00
|Decorah
|$466,519.00
|Delwood
|$111,733.00
|Denison
|$2,103,874.00
|Denver
|$120,557.00
|Des Moines Independent
|$41,093,192.00
|Diagonal
|$140,207.00
|Dike-New Hartford
|$234,960.00
|Dubuque
|$6,505,712.00
|Dunkerton
|$159,638.00
|Boyer Valley
|$245,713.00
|Durant
|$185,853.00
|Eagle Grove
|$756,968.00
|Earlham
|$141,153.00
|East Buchanan
|$210,993.00
|Easton Valley
|$255,606.00
|East Marshall
|$303,019.00
|East Union
|$371,636.00
|Eastern Allamakee
|$178,796.00
|River Valley
|$224,439.00
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|$396,221.00
|Eldora-New Providence
|$503,255.00
|Emmetsburg
|$401,508.00
|English Valleys
|$249,031.00
|Essex
|$129,739.00
|Estherville Lincoln Central
|$832,098.00
|Exira-Elk Horn- Kimballton
|$199,582.00
|Fairfield
|$1,070,727.00
|Forest City
|$443,847.00
|Fort Dodge
|$3,863,308.00
|Fort Madison
|$1,569,881.00
|Fremont-Mills
|$211,800.00
|Galva-Holstein
|$197,865.00
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|$273,336.00
|George-Little Rock
|$169,926.00
|Gilbert
|$107,104.00
|Gilmore City-Bradgate
|$98,207.00
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|$190,615.00
|Glenwood
|$787,414.00
|Glidden-Ralston
|$108,930.00
|Graettinger-Terril
|$202,468.00
|Nodaway Valley
|$329,072.00
|GMG
|$193,235.00
|Grinnell-Newburg
|$677,697.00
|Griswold
|$307,692.00
|Grundy Center
|$178,653.00
|Guthrie Center
|$226,458.00
|Clayton Ridge
|$260,727.00
|H-L-V
|$118,415.00
|Hamburg
|$168,418.00
|Hampton-Dumont
|$1,134,649.00
|Harlan
|$646,457.00
|Harris-Lake Park
|$81,994.00
|Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
|$337,975.00
|Highland
|$202,630.00
|Hinton
|$90,104.00
|Howard-Winneshiek
|$749,234.00
|Hubbard-Radcliffe
|$114,778.00
|Hudson
|$186,604.00
|Humboldt
|$659,890.00
|Independence
|$627,674.00
|Indianola
|$1,193,001.00
|Interstate 35
|$230,480.00
|Iowa City
|$12,288,034.00
|Iowa Falls
|$604,703.00
|Iowa Valley
|$265,120.00
|IKM-Manning
|$300,688.00
|Janesville
|$62,251.00
|Greene County
|$796,149.00
|Jesup
|$350,900.00
|Johnston
|$1,034,071.00
|Keokuk
|$1,953,263.00
|Keota
|$212,583.00
|Kingsley-Pierson
|$222,812.00
|Knoxville
|$1,026,944.00
|Lake Mills
|$266,602.00
|Lamoni
|$367,140.00
|Laurens-Marathon
|$299,067.00
|Lawton-Bronson
|$137,477.00
|Le Mars
|$955,773.00
|Lenox
|$338,404.00
|Lewis Central
|$850,834.00
|North Cedar
|$409,432.00
|Linn-Mar
|$2,086,675.00
|Lisbon
|$174,751.00
|Logan-Magnolia
|$159,156.00
|Lone Tree
|$153,218.00
|Louisa-Muscatine
|$347,662.00
|LuVerne
|$143,760.00
|Lynnville-Sully
|$110,823.00
|Madrid
|$177,823.00
|East Mills
|$306,074.00
|Manson Northwest Webster
|$258,794.00
|Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
|$498,250.00
|Maquoketa
|$1,105,594.00
|Maquoketa Valley
|$354,497.00
|Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn
|$146,304.00
|Marion
|$991,028.00
|Marshalltown
|$3,909,353.00
|Martensdale-St Marys
|$85,591.00
|Mason City
|$2,771,386.00
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|$411,813.00
|Mediapolis
|$270,866.00
|Melcher-Dallas
|$163,789.00
|Midland
|$357,220.00
|Mid-Prairie
|$883,436.00
|Missouri Valley
|$507,532.00
|MFL MarMac
|$395,354.00
|Montezuma
|$272,294.00
|Monticello
|$388,809.00
|Moravia
|$252,830.00
|Mormon Trail
|$213,012.00
|Morning Sun
|$122,815.00
|Moulton-Udell
|$163,533.00
|Mount Ayr
|$528,962.00
|Mount Pleasant
|$1,634,124.00
|Mount Vernon
|$140,884.00
|Murray
|$198,297.00
|Muscatine
|$3,919,013.00
|Nashua-Plainfield
|$253,813.00
|Nevada
|$577,963.00
|Newell-Fonda
|$292,050.00
|New Hampton
|$522,045.00
|New London
|$219,341.00
|Newton
|$1,624,713.00
|Central Springs
|$372,579.00
|Northeast
|$251,099.00
|North Fayette Valley
|$580,075.00
|North Mahaska
|$197,071.00
|North Linn
|$241,120.00
|North Kossuth
|$211,637.00
|North Polk
|$191,648.00
|North Scott
|$768,017.00
|North Tama County
|$226,993.00
|Northwood-Kensett
|$279,205.00
|Norwalk
|$597,616.00
|Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove
|$446,108.00
|Oelwein
|$1,355,767.00
|Ogden
|$205,902.00
|Okoboji
|$393,897.00
|Olin
|$168,853.00
|Orient-Macksburg
|$170,464.00
|Osage
|$418,471.00
|Oskaloosa
|$1,633,786.00
|Ottumwa
|$4,262,744.00
|Panorama
|$282,964.00
|Paton-Churdan
|$109,481.00
|PCM
|$275,721.00
|Pekin
|$395,388.00
|Pella
|$405,463.00
|Perry
|$1,909,477.00
|Pleasant Valley
|$366,761.00
|Pleasantville
|$273,798.00
|Pocahontas Area
|$481,709.00
|Postville
|$933,244.00
|Prairie Valley
|$279,792.00
|Red Oak
|$977,651.00
|Remsen-Union
|$145,570.00
|Riceville
|$359,429.00
|Riverside
|$284,030.00
|Rock Valley
|$ 361,268.00
|Roland-Story
|$284,266.00
|Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rk
|$220,952.00
|Ruthven-Ayrshire
|$164,974.00
|St Ansgar
|$186,022.00
|Saydel
|$658,330.00
|Schaller-Crestland
|$269,421.00
|Schleswig
|$186,232.00
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|$378,092.00
|Seymour
|$557,642.00
|West Fork
|$343,774.00
|Sheldon
|$524,971.00
|Shenandoah
|$856,427.00
|Sibley-Ocheyedan
|$463,586.00
|Sidney
|$255,300.00
|Sigourney
|$315,400.00
|Sioux Center
|$704,381.00
|Sioux Central
|$257,828.00
|Sioux City
|$17,311,110.00
|South Central Calhoun
|$528,072.00
|Solon
|$99,044.00
|Southeast Warren
|$148,649.00
|South Hamilton
|$230,872.00
|Southeast Webster Grand
|$301,926.00
|South Page
|$184,797.00
|South Tama County
|$1,320,259.00
|South O’Brien
|$320,796.00
|South Winneshiek
|$33,638.00
|Southeast Polk
|$1,756,189.00
|Spencer
|$1,036,966.00
|Spirit Lake
|$383,220.00
|Springville
|$116,914.00
|Stanton
|$88,576.00
|Starmont
|$343,903.00
|Storm Lake
|$2,558,448.00
|Stratford
|$105,287.00
|West Central Valley
|$450,130.00
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|$306,157.00
|Tipton
|$294,119.00
|Treynor
|$89,974.00
|Tri-Center
|$190,346.00
|Tri-County
|$237,955.00
|Tripoli
|$207,144.00
|Turkey Valley
|$189,280.00
|Twin Cedars
|$192,332.00
|Twin Rivers
|$154,686.00
|Underwood
|$112,610.00
|Union
|$305,706.00
|United
|$80,015.00
|Urbandale
|$976,804.00
|Van Buren County
|$1,022,295.00
|Van Meter
|$104,360.00
|Villisca
|$196,852.00
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|$744,053.00
|Waco
|$310,488.00
|East Sac County
|$490,436.00
|Wapello
|$344,358.00
|Wapsie Valley
|$254,743.00
|Washington
|$1,123,606.00
|Waterloo
|$15,084,832.00
|Waukee
|$831,221.00
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|$524,316.00
|Wayne
|$571,706.00
|Webster City
|$1,253,306.00
|West Bend-Mallard
|$179,975.00
|West Branch
|$194,069.00
|West Burlington
|$453,922.00
|West Central
|$203,700.00
|West Delaware County
|$620,790.00
|West Des Moines
|$3,534,641.00
|Western Dubuque
|$1,190,733.00
|West Harrison
|$197,974.00
|West Liberty
|$895,946.00
|West Lyon
|$314,111.00
|West Marshall
|$294,617.00
|West Monona
|$431,652.00
|West Sioux
|$486,298.00
|Westwood
|$209,232.00
|Whiting
|$148,977.00
|Williamsburg
|$303,089.00
|Wilton
|$283,113.00
|Winfield-Mt Union
|$249,522.00
|Winterset
|$580,102.00
|Woodbine
|$248,848.00
|Woodbury Central
|$304,603.00
|Woodward-Granger
|$190,609.00
Latest Stories
- Nebraska restaurant reopening months after deadly shooting
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Iowa receives nearly $345 million in COVID-19 relief for schools
- State Department website ‘prank’ claimed Trump presidency ended today
- FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week