Iowa receives $26.2 million in emergency education relief to expand broadband access

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced on Monday that the state has received $26.2 million in federal relief to ensure that education continues for students of all ages impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s grant is a part of the nearly $3 billion Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund that’s been authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The GEER fund allows state governors to determine how to best meet the needs of the students in public and non-public schools, postsecondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.

The goal of Iowa’s GEER application is to better enable remote learning for K-12 and postsecondary students.

It focuses on providing and expanding broadband access and improving access to technology in other ways and that could include providing Wi-Fi hotspots and devices.

The funding may also be used to offer professional development that’s related to remote learning to educators in school districts and non-public schools as well as in public and private colleges and universities.

“Rapidly expanding and improving broadband access is essential for our state’s future. As we have seen with a pandemic and an ever-changing economy, learning must continue beyond the classroom. These resources will equip Iowa schools and educators to pave a pathway for student success in the growing digital classroom and future workplace,” said Gov. Reynolds.

“Superintendents told us better connectivity is what they need most to provide high-quality learning for all students during the pandemic. We have students without access to the technology they need and Iowa’s GEER grant is an important step toward solving that problem. I am so proud of the work school leaders and teachers are doing, and that we can help support it in this way,” said Ann Lebo, Iowa Department of Education Director.

The Iowa Department of Education, in collaboration with the State Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), is conducting a statewide survey in regard to the barriers that Iowans face to remote learning, including broadband access.

The household survey targets families with K-12 students but also asks about college students. The intent is to prioritize areas of the state with the greatest need based on the survey results.

The GEER funds are in addition to the $71.6 million that Iowa received in federal relief for PK-12 schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the CARES Act.

The state’s department of education said they will provide more information soon about how the GEER funds will be allocated.

Latest Stories