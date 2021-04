(KCAU) — Investments for roads and bridges could go a long way in Iowa.

The American Road and Transportation Building Association (ARTBA) says Iowa ranks second in the nation when it comes to structurally deficient bridges.

More than 4,500, or 19 percent of the states 24,000 bridges, are in poor or worse condition.

The state would need an estimated $3.1 billion to repair them all.