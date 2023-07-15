IOWA (KCAU) – As the U.S. continues to experience record-breaking heat, many want to keep the air conditioning on as much as possible — but that’s more costly in some states.

A recent ranking from WalletHub, a personal finance website, aimed to rank “the most and least energy-expensive states.” Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To do this, WalletHub used an equation that factored in the average monthly consumption of electricity, natural gas, heating oil and fuel, as well as the average prices of these types of energy.

According to the study, Iowa is the eighth most energy-expensive state in the U.S. and stood out for its high home heating oil consumption per customer.

Data shows Iowans pay $122 on average for their monthly electricity and $68 for their monthly natural gas. They also typically pay about $155 a month to fill up on gas at the pump.

Additionally, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Iowa is the biggest producer of fuel ethanol and biodiesel in the country, and it accounts for about a quarter of U.S. fuel ethanol production capacity and nearly a fifth of biodiesel production capacity. A whopping 58% of Iowa’s electricity came from wind turbines in 2021, the highest share of any state.

The 10 most energy-expensive states in the U.S. are ranked below:

Wyoming North Dakota Alaska Connecticut Massachusetts Oklahoma Vermont Iowa New Hampshire Indiana

Curious to see where other states rank? Check out the full study on WalletHub’s website.