Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approves sports betting rules

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) — Sports betting will become legal for Iowans to participate in starting on August 15.

On Tuesday, members of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, who have been tasked with developing the rules and implementation of a new state law allowing sports gambling, approved a set of emergency rules.

It’s the same package that was discussed during a meeting earlier this month. A few comments were made by stakeholders in the public. Wagering and contests will begin no earlier than August 15 at noon. Casinos will be in charge of offering online sports betting or taking sports bets at their facilities.

Below are the 18 casinoes that were approved.

Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs, LLC

Catfish Bend Casinos II, LLC

Diamond Jo, LLC d/b/a Diamond Jo Casino

Diamond Jo Worth, LLC d/b/a Diamond Jo Worth

Dubuque Racing Association, LTD

Grand Falls Casino Resort, LLC

HGI-Lakeside, LLC

Harveys Iowa Management Company LLC

Iowa West Racing Association d/b/a Horseshoe Casino

IOC Black Hawk County, Inc. d/b/a Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

Isle of Capri Bettendorf, L.C.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Rhythm City Casino, LLC

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, LLC

Wild Rose Clinton, L.L.C

Wild Rose Emmetsburg, L.L.C.

Wild Rose Jefferson, L.L.C.

Hard Rock Sioux City was set originally on the agenda for approval Tuesday but withdrew their request in the morning. They said they plan to request approval at the next Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on August 22.