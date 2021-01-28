Iowa prisoner who killed wife in 2003 dies of COVID-19

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say an Iowa prisoner serving a life sentence for the January 2003 shooting death of his wife has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that Harold Duncan, 89, died Tuesday from complications from the virus and other pre-existing medical conditions.

The department said Duncan was in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville at the time his death.

Duncan was 72 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, 62-year-old Karen “Kay″ Duncan.

Authorities said Duncan then turned the gun on himself in an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News