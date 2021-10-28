Iowa prison inmate’s confession solves 2012 cold case murder

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A nine-year-old Des Moines cold case is now closed thanks to an inmate’s confession.

Des Moines police say 35-year-old William Rulli, a current inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary confessed in September to the 2012 murder of a 56-year-old homeless man in Des Moines named Stanley Golinsky. A warrant was filed Monday.

“At the time of the murder we didn’t share a whole lot of details and that was a good strategy because only our detectives and the person who committed the crime actually knew those details. Billy laid it out pretty clear for them,” said Des Moines Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Golinsky’s body was found brutally beaten and burned underneath the railroad bridge at Vine and Southwest First Street. Because of the fire police say evidence at the scene was hard to come by even though they suspected Rulli from the start.

Parizek said, “It’s another level of stress when you are absolutely certain but you don’t have all the evidence we need to get over to the courthouse. It’s a weight the investigators carry around and when we got that phone call we were all very happy. You could see the relief settle in that we might finally get his family some answers and get this closed for the community,” said Parizek.

The Des Moines Police Department expects Rulli to be booked into the Polk County Jail on a first-degree murder charge later this week.