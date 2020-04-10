Iowa Prison Industries helps make hand sanitizer to priority locations across Iowa

IPI staff technician Garrett Landuyt with the first pallet of hand sanitizer loaded for shipment.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) reached out to the governor’s office with an offer of assistance to help procure ethanol and glycerin for hand sanitizer if there was a need on March 16. Within 48 hours of IRFA reaching out, they were contacted by Iowa Prison Industries (IPI), which had been directed by Governor Reynolds to begin producing hand sanitizer.

As this new endeavor for both sides started, there were numerous regulatory, logistical, and supply issues to overcome, but despite the challenges, IPI sourced the necessary materials and began producing hand sanitizer on March 24.

The first load of ethanol was supplied by Absolute Energy of St. Ansgar, Iowa. They also provided technical guidance to IPI.

The glycerin came from Western Iowa Energy which is a biodiesel plant in Wall Lake, Iowa. It was then upgraded from “crude” grade to the appropriate purity for hand sanitizer by a third party.

Templetion Rye supplied the distilled water.

The hydrogen peroxide was sourced from a Des Moines-based chemical supply company.

IRFA helped source and provide funding for the ethanol and glycerin supplies, along with the proper denaturant that is added to ethanol for use in hand sanitizer.

Additional loads of ethanol have been provided by Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, and from Green Plains, Inc., which has plants in Shenandoah and Superior, Iowa and other states.

Reynolds’ office, along with Iowa’s federal offices, was instrumental in working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in clarifying the agency’s emergency guidance for hand sanitizer production.

These actions provide the opportunity for Iowa’s ethanol producers to supply products for this need as long as all the FDA requirements are met.

Through determination, as of April 8, IPI has produced more than 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Assuming a typical dose of hand sanitizer is around two millimeters, this would be equal to more than 18.9 million doses.

Courtesy of IPI: The finished hand sanitizer being boxed for shipment, free of charge, to priority locations throughout Iowa

The product is being distributed by the state, free of charge. Deliveries have been made to:

Iowa Veteran Homes

Nine Department of Corrections facilities

Eight Judicial districts

Childcare facilities

The rest is being distributed by the State Emergency Operations Center(SEOC) to entities across Iowa as needed

IPI is currently producing around 4,500 gallons, or roughly 8.5 million doses of hand sanitizer a week.