Iowa priest suspended amid inquiry into sex misconduct claim

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A Roman Catholic college in Iowa has suspended a longtime priest and faculty member after church officials received an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to the 1990s.
St. Ambrose University in Davenport said that it was recently made aware of the complaint against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant and is taking the report seriously.
The school said the suspension would last until the outcome of an investigation by the Diocese of Des Moines.
Grant has been temporarily removed as the sacramental minister at St. Andrew Church in Blue Grass.
Grant hasn’t responded to messages left at his work phone and email address seeking comment.
