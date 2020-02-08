Iowa prepares for U.S. Census 2020 with committee raising awareness about being counted

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The preparations for Iowa Census 2020 is continuing with a committee helping to raise awareness about the importance of being counted.

The Complete Count Census Committee was appointed by Governor Reynolds and chaired by Lt. Governor Gregg.

The committee is working to help Iowans learn more about why is it important to be counted in the census.

The census is used to allocate federal funding to states and to set districts for congressional and state legislative seats.

“We’ve got representatives from many different organizations that are participating in this conversation. For example, the Iowa Association of School Boards has representation here. They’re working to find ways to get information out to their members and ultimately to the parents in their school districts on how they can get engaged,” said Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg.

It will begin in mid-March towards Census Day, April 1.