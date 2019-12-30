Iowa population up slightly in 2019 to 3.155 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – New U.S. Census estimates show Iowa’s population continued to increase slowly in the last year and now numbers 3,155,070.

The July 1, 2019, estimate released Monday was up 108,199 from the 2010 population.

Iowa’s population would have been significantly lower if not for international migration, which since 2010 has added nearly 48,000 people to the state.

That migration offset nearly 30,000 residents who moved from Iowa to other states during that period.

The national population was estimated at 328.2 million.

