Iowa police trying to ID suspects who robbed, beat woman after offering her a ride

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Police say the victim accepted a ride home from a bar in the early morning hours of May 23rd with three suspects, a woman and two men. The victim says the suspects stopped at a convenience store, then robbed her of her purse and assaulted her. Police say she then was abandoned in a wooded area in the 2400 block of Hickman Road.

The victim was hospitalized for several days with serious injuries including facial fractures.

Police have found images of one of the suspects on surveillance video. If you are able to identify the man in the images below you are asked to call Des Moines Police or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400.

