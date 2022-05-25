URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Urbandale are working to find a driver who shot at a car during a road rage incident Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of NW Urbandale Drive around 7:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, according to the Urbandale Police Department. The victim told officers a road rage incident happened near or on the off-ramp of I-80/35 westbound at the Highway 141 off-ramp.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by at least one bullet, Officer Holly Pickett told WHO 13. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said the suspect was only described as a Caucasian and they left the area in a light-colored sedan that was headed northbound on Highway 141.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact Urbandale Police at 515-331-6815.