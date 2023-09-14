KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – The suspect accused of shooting a police officer in Algona Wednesday night has been taken into custody in Minnesota and the investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that a police officer was shot around 8:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Minnesota Street in Algona, right next to the Kossuth County Fairgrounds.

Kyle Ricke

The suspect, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke of Algona, was captured just before midnight at an address in rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. A news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office listed the incident type as “Arrest Homicide Suspect.”

According to the BCSO, they were contacted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Public Safety that a suspect in the shooting of an Algona police officer may be at a residence at 29000 210th Street in rural Sleepy Eye, MN. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Brown County Jail.

The scene of the shooting near the fairgrounds remains blocked off by barricades and police tape Thursday morning as investigators gather evidence.

During the four hours between the incident and when authorities were able to arrest Ricke, the Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert — which means that the suspect is not in custody and poses a threat to law enforcement. At that time, law enforcement told residents to shelter in place and lock their vehicles and doors. They also put Bishop Garrigan High School on lockdown last night when students were still there for an event.

The name of the officer who was shot and their condition has not been released at this time.

Online court records show Ricke was in court earlier Wednesday for an initial appearance on a third-degree harassment charge. A criminal complaint in the case said Ricke’s ex-girlfriend contacted the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office on August 23 about harassing messages Ricke allegedly sent her.

The investigating deputy noted over a two-hour period, Ricke had sent 63 messages and also attempted to call the victim multiple times. The deputy warned Ricke not to contact the victim through any means, but on August 27, the victim let the investigator know Ricke had contacted her through text and email.

Ricke was arrested on August 28 after allegedly admitting to law enforcement that he had contacted the victim.

Court records show a no-contact order was issued and served on August 29th, prohibiting Ricke from contacting the victim. The order also required Ricke to surrender and firearms, weapons, and ammunition to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office for storage within 24 hours.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office in Algona. We will stream the news conference live.

