Iowa police officer shoots and kills man in confrontation

Iowa News

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are investigating after a Bettendorf police officer shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic dispute.

Bettendorf Police said officers were called to a home around 12:15 a.m. Sunday because of a dispute between a man and a woman but the couple left the area before officers arrived.

About an hour and a half later, the man and woman were found in a vehicle.

Police say the woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man had threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Police said the man refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him during the confrontation.

