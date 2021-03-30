Iowa police officer accused of domestic assault

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A southwestern Iowa police officer has been arrested and placed on paid leave after he was accused of domestic assault.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that police in Creston responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning and found a woman with visible injuries, including deep cuts to her head.

Police say the woman reported being assaulted by 48-year-old Eric Shawler, an off-duty Creston police officer.

Investigators say the woman told police Shawler had smashed her head into a table, thrown her into a door, and kicked her several times.

Shawler denied he had attacked the woman, but investigators say there were inconsistencies in his story. He has been charged with domestic assault causing injury.