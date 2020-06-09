Iowa police investigate hate graffiti on black man’s car

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Police in Iowa are investigating after a black man found the initials for the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan organization scrawled on his vehicle.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the initials KKK were written in a waxy substance on the back and front passenger side, apparently, while the vehicle was parked at the Baymont Inn in Waterloo sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
No arrests have been made in the case.
