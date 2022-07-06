DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — An Illinois man faces a felony charge after police said he took off with the proceeds from a fireworks stand in Iowa.

Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, of Moline, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records showed.

On Monday, Davenport Police responded to Bettendorf in response to a report of a theft that occurred at Jake’s Fireworks, 3700 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The arrest affidavit said this is where Myers Jr. was employed.

According to the documents, Myers Jr. was in charge of the Saturday cash earnings of the business overnight, and he took the earnings of the business “and spent it all gambling” at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel in Rock Island.

He “verbally admitted to this act and to spending all of the business’s money at the casino,” the affidavit stated.

Records show that there was $4,252.18 in the drawer that Myers Jr. had. The victim advised there was also roughly $600 of petty cash with this money, the affidavit said. All that was left in the cash drawer was a small number of loose coins.

Myers, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing on July 15 in Scott County Court.