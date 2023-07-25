DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Des Moines Police say a neighbor is the one to thank for critical information she gave after she escaped from Joshua Paul Thompson.

“That’s just an amazing piece of work on her part. I mean very courageous, very calm-headed and definitely made a big change in how this event progress from there on,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

On Sunday just after 9 a.m., Thompson is seen on security video at an apartment complex at 1710 High Street. Thompson’s girlfriend fled the apartment after Thompson allegedly assaulted her. The girlfriend tried to flee, as shown on video, with a one-year-old child in her arms. Thompson is seen chasing after her with a gun and dragging her back into the apartment.

Then a neighbor went to the apartment to check on all the noise that she was hearing. Thompson allegedly put a gun to the neighbor’s head and pulled her inside. After an hour of the girlfriend, neighbor, and one-year-old being held by Thompson, the neighbor convinced him to let her and the child leave. Thompson agreed and that is when the neighbor alerted the police.

“He had made a comment to her that he was, if he saw the police, he was going to kill the victim and kill himself,” said Parizek. “And we know that he left the apartment as soon as she did, probably expecting that we were on our way.”

Thompson started driving southeast with his girlfriend in the car. Police had a large presence at the apartment complex, unsure if Thompson and the victim were still there. Police tracked Thompson while crisis negotiation teams talked with him on the phone. The chase ended in Burlington where Thompson took his own life. The girlfriend only had minor injuries.

A neighbor reacted to the events that occurred in the same apartment complex she lived in.

“I just came home and seen the officers in front of the complex, and then I seen a neighbor and I said we wondered what was going on because we’ve never seen them here before,” said Linda Schooley, a resident at 1710 High Street. “I’ve seen him several times. He always seemed polite and would hold the door open for people.”

Parizek said that how the situation ended yesterday was close to the best-case scenario.

“When you look at the things that we have control over and the things that we are able to impact, this was absolutely the best outcome that we could hope for in this situation. There’s, we can’t control what he did to himself, but we are certainly pleased that this whole operation came together and we were able to get that victim rescued before more harm came to her,” said Parizek.

Parizek tipped his cap to the crisis negotiators who were able to talk to Thompson as well as the law enforcement officers in Des Moines County.