WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Investigators said four people and five dogs were living out of a car that crashed while trying to get away from police Monday morning.

Wesley Mihalovich Jr., 43, is being held in the Polk County Jail in connection with the case. He’s charged with eluding, operating while under the influence, theft, reckless driving, and multiple traffic offenses.

Criminal complaints filed in the case said the Windsor Heights Police Department tried to pull over a Subaru Legacy driven by Mihalovich in connection with a theft investigation from Walmart Monday morning. Security at Walmart allegedly saw him place $284.28 worth of merchandise in his pants and leave the store without paying.

Police said Mihalovich did not stop for officers and instead drove south on 8th Street, weaving in and out of the oncoming northbound traffic, going through red lights, and exceeding the speed limit by 25 miles per hour.

The vehicle crashed at 8th Street and Railroad Avenue, causing another car to roll over. The 72-year-old driver of the vehicle that rolled was treated and released at a metro hospital.

The complaint said there were four people inside the Subaru when it crashed, including a juvenile girl, and evidence leads them to believe they had all used meth recently. Narcan was used on one of the occupants, who was unconscious and had to be removed from the vehicle. Mihalovich passed out shortly after the crash. Two of the people inside were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police said it appeared Mihalovich and his passengers were homeless and had been living out of the vehicle because of the amount of clothing and belongings inside. Animal control officers took control of the five small-to-medium-sized dogs.

The incident remains under investigation.