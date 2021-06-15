Iowa police arrest woman accused of setting someone on fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say they have arrested a woman accused of setting another woman on fire and hitting the victim in the face as a third person tried to put out the flames.

Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, arson, and willful injury.

Police say officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a woman with severe burns outside a homeless services center.

The woman was taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment.

Police say an investigation showed the victim was involved in a disturbance with Maves, who is accused of spraying the victim with a flammable substance and lighting her on fire.