Iowa PBS confirms positive case of COVID-19, cancels Iowa Press episode

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Iowa PBS has announced that a staff member has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the staff member is under the care of a doctor and is recovering at home.

The individual isn’t an on-air personality and doesn’t interact with the member of the public.

Iowa PBS is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Spokeswoman Susan Ramsey said the public television is taking steps to protect their employees from exposure to the virus including more cleaning and sanitizing of its offices and studios.

Iowa PBS has canceled this week’s edition of Iowa Press, its public affairs program, as a cautionary measure.

Officials said there wasn’t time to arrange for an alternative recording time or studio before its regular Friday taping of the show.

Iowa Press is normally taped in its Johnston studios. The show this week was scheduled to feature Democratic legislative leaders.

Market to Market will be recorded off-site for this week’s program.

