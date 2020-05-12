Iowa one of few states to receive Remdesiver shipment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A drug showing promise in the fight against COVID-19 could soon be used to treat Iowa patients, but it’s still too early to know if the drug will be available locally.

Iowa is one of six states being shipped doses of the antiviral medication Remdesivir.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Health conferenced with doctors and pharmacists across the state Monday.

Iowa reportedly will receive ten cases of the drug. Each case containing 40 vials. Doctors at MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s tell KCAU 9 they have not been advised as to the availability of the drug in the area.

For now, perimeters are being put together on what distribution will look like, and who could benefit most once the drug is ready for use.

“They had identified case counts in one part of our state as increasing, so that’s our understanding of how they made the initial decisions on where those initial shipments were gonna go,” Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said.

The governor said Iowa was chosen to receive a shipment of Remdesivir due to the rising number of cases over the last seven days.

Reynolds says until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found other precautionary measures will help control the spread of the virus throughout the state.

“Through expanded and targeted testing, case investigation and tracing and by continuing to take preventive measures to protect our own health, and the health of others, I believe that we can and will be able to contain and manage the virus and balance the health of Iowans with the health of our economy,” Reynolds said.

“Our physicians follow the most clinically appropriate protocols for treating COVID-19 patients. This drug, in particular, is only available in states with a higher incidence of cases right now, but we continue to pay close attention to the evolving science related to treating this disease.” UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s statement on Remdesiver

As of Monday, UnityPoint Health and MercyOne Siouxland are providing care to a total of 74 patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

