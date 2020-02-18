Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Iowa ombudsman report says child abuse, death could continue in state foster care unless changes are made

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – A new report says children are at risk of abuse or death in Iowa’s foster care system. The state ombudsman now warns that without more resources to help, those cases of abuse may continue.

The 160-page report follows the death of Iowa teenager Natalie Finn who starved to death while in foster care. Her adopted mother Nicole Finn is now serving life in prison.

The new report shows the Iowa Department of Human Services rejected or mishandled early reports of the abuse which delayed the investigation into Finn’s case.

“We don’t come to a conclusion whether DHS was responsible for Natalie’s death. I think that would be inappropriate to do. The issue here is that there were a number of cumulative mistakes, and no one could predict what would have or could have happened in this case.” Iowa State Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman said.

Kelly Garcia, the acting DHS director said, “We now ask deeper levels of questions, particularly around food and food scarcity, and, and that would have been something that would have served Natalie in a different way.”

Garcia also added that there are a number of changes in the works, including asking for a larger budget, adding more social workers, improving communication with schools and more counseling for DHS investigators.

Read the full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories