NEVADA, Iowa — Officials have released the name of the Nevada man who died in a weekend apartment fire and identified the two people who suffered critical injuries in the blaze.

The Nevada Public Safety Department says a 911 call about a fire at 710 South 11th Street came in around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they could see one of the apartment units was fully engulfed in flame.

The three occupants of the apartment have been identified as Lawrence Scott, Angel Scott, and Tim Scott. NPSD says Lawrence Scott died in the fire and Angel Scott and Tim Scott suffered critical injuries but they are stable.

The fire caused damage that displaced several other families. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Multiple emergency response departments assisted with the events on Saturday including the Colo Fire Department, Maxwell Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Story County Emergency Services, Story County Sheriff’s Office, McCallsburg Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshalls Office.