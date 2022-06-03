AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa law enforcement officials held a press conference Friday morning to speak about a mass shooting that occurred Thursday.

Outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, two women were shot and killed. The shooting suspect is believed to have also taken his own life, the church said in a Facebook post.

The church was scheduled to host a kickoff event for its Salt Company program, a religious service geared towards college-aged kids, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Multiple lawmakers representing Iowa reacted to the shooting.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.

  • People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/The Des Moines Register via AP)
  • People comfort each other after deadly shooting outside Cornerstone Church in Ames on June 2, 2022. (WHO 13)