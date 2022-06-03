AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa law enforcement officials held a press conference Friday morning to speak about a mass shooting that occurred Thursday.

Outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, two women were shot and killed. The shooting suspect is believed to have also taken his own life, the church said in a Facebook post.

The church was scheduled to host a kickoff event for its Salt Company program, a religious service geared towards college-aged kids, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Multiple lawmakers representing Iowa reacted to the shooting.

