SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With thousands of Iowans unemployed due to COVID-19, state leaders have announced new programs to help those who struggle to pay the mortgage or rent.

The COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure prevention program offers at least four months of assistance.

The online application portal is already open on the Iowa Finance Authority’s website.

The funding for the program comes from the $1.25 billion Iowa received as a part of the federal CARES act.