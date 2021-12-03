Iowa officials: Iowa officer shot at suspect’s fleeing car

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — State police officials are investigating after a north-central Iowa police officer shot at a suspect accused of driving his car toward the officer.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the incident happened Thursday in Algona, when police were called to a motel for reports of a disturbance.

Algona police say responding officers encountered 30-year-old Juan Cavazos and say Cavazos refused to comply with the officer’s commands to stop.

Police say Cavazos drove his vehicle toward an officer as he was fleeing, leading the officer to fire one shot at Cavazos.

Investigators say Cavazos was not hit, but suffered injuries when he subsequently crashed the vehicle in rural Kossuth County.