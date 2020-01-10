Iowa officers rescued unconscious man from burning house

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say three Burlington police officers rescued an unconscious man whose house was burning.

The officers were patrolling nearby when the blaze was reported a little before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the officers used a neighbor’s ladder to climb up 8 feet to a bedroom window, break it and then get the man out to safety. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

A dog inside the house was able to run out the front door.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. The fire cause is being investigated.