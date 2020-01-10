Iowa officers rescued unconscious man from burning house

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say three Burlington police officers rescued an unconscious man whose house was burning.

The officers were patrolling nearby when the blaze was reported a little before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the officers used a neighbor’s ladder to climb up 8 feet to a bedroom window, break it and then get the man out to safety. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

A dog inside the house was able to run out the front door.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. The fire cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.