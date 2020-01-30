Iowa nurse who took painkillers from patients gets 4 years

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel on Bench_-8609404187110256758

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A nurse has been given four years in prison for fraudulently obtaining painkillers from her patients in eastern Iowa.

Katie Boll, from Manchester, Iowa, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

She’d pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product resulting in injury and acquiring the painkiller oxycodone by deception.

Federal prosecutors dropped 12 other counts in exchange.

She also was ordered to forfeit her nursing license.

Authorities said Boll was a nurse for the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester when she schemed to acquire hydrocodone, morphine and other painkillers from at least 14 patients in her care.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.