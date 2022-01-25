CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Cedar Rapids surgery center nurse was sentenced to five years probation for diverting fentanyl for her own use.

According to a release, Sabrina Thalblum, 52, received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead.

At her guilty plea sentencing and hearing, Thalblum admitted that for about a year between 2018 and 2019, she was an unlawful user and addict of fentanyl.

Thalblum abused her position as a registered nurse to gain access to fentanyl at her employer, a local surgery center, and take it for her own use. Thalblum would tamper with vials of fentanyl by extracting the drug and replacing it with saline and then carefully resealing the vials to make them look untampered with.

Thalblum was sentenced to five years of probation and fined $10,000. She must also forfeit her nursing license.