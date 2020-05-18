Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Iowa non-profit group seeks money to bury refugee, 36, who died of COVID-19

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Advocates are raising money to pay for the burial of a 36-year-old Congolese refugee who died of the coronavirus earlier this month in Des Moines.

Embarc Iowa, a refugee services non-profit organization, said that Wiuca Iddi Wiuca died on May 4 after a sudden illness and two weeks in the hospital.

The group says advocates need to raise thousands of dollars to have Wiuca buried this week at an Ankeny cemetery, adding that a traditional burial in the Congolese community is extremely important.

Wiuca leaves behind two adult siblings who, like him, were resettled to Des Moines last year from a refugee camp in Tanzania.

They had fled the war in Congo in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss