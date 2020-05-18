Iowa non-profit group seeks money to bury refugee, 36, who died of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Advocates are raising money to pay for the burial of a 36-year-old Congolese refugee who died of the coronavirus earlier this month in Des Moines.

Embarc Iowa, a refugee services non-profit organization, said that Wiuca Iddi Wiuca died on May 4 after a sudden illness and two weeks in the hospital.

The group says advocates need to raise thousands of dollars to have Wiuca buried this week at an Ankeny cemetery, adding that a traditional burial in the Congolese community is extremely important.

Wiuca leaves behind two adult siblings who, like him, were resettled to Des Moines last year from a refugee camp in Tanzania.

They had fled the war in Congo in 1996.