CHICAGO, Illinois (WHO) — A second man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub is in custody after his arrest by US Marshals near Chicago on Monday.

According to an online news release, 29-year-old Jamal Walker was taken into custody in Matteson, Illinois. The US Marshals Service have been tracking him for a week after learning he likely fled Iowa following the shooting at Taboo nightclub on April 10th.

Two people were killed in the shooting and ten more were injured. Timothy Rush has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting. One of the victims, Nicole Owens, was the mother of his child. 25-year-old Michael Valentine was also killed.

Police said Walker was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held by Chicago Police. He also faces outstanding warrants in Illinois for state and federal parole violations. Walker will face charges in Iowa including first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.