DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over their rules around e15, a blend of gas that contains ethanol.

Back in April of 2022 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds asked the EPA to allow the sale of e15 year-round. Bird claims that legally the EPA only had 90 days to respond to the request and it has now been over a year since the 90-day deadline has passed.

In the lawsuit, Bird argues that E15 is both cheaper for consumers and better for the environment than a traditional gasoline blend. Bird writes that the governors also sent additional letters that were also allegedly ignored until the EPA sent a letter on March 6 of this year and the EPA agreed for the rule to go into effect in 2024, which is later than Bird says is allowed under the law.

“The Biden Administration has dragged its feet long enough,” Bird said in an email statement. “Hardworking Iowans deserve a cheaper, cleaner option at the gas pump. But despite the Governors’ request, the EPA has refused to allow Iowans to buy the fuel they want. Well, Iowans are done waiting. We’re taking President Biden and the EPA to court to make E15 available year-round.”

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is also joining in on the lawsuit. According to a statement posted to his website, e15 will help ensure there are not gasoline shortages and benefit Nebraska’s corn farmers.

“The Biden Administration knows that increasing access to E15 will help consumers obtain some relief from the rising cost of gasoline, provide support for our farmers, and strengthen US energy security during a turbulent time,” Hilgers said. “Earlier this year the administration recognized as much when it issued a temporary waiver. There is no reason that waiver shouldn’t be made permanent.”

In a statement, Reynolds accused the EPA of favoring electric energy over other forms of renewable energy including ethanol.

“American energy independence, including Iowa’s renewable energies, should be the goal of any presidential administration – especially when it saves Americans money at the gas tank. I applaud Attorney General Bird for bringing this lawsuit holding the federal government accountable. Enough is enough,” Reynolds said in an email statement.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association released a statement praising Bird and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers for the lawsuit.

“The EPA is already over a year late in finalizing the E15 decision,” stated Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw. “Any further delay could jeopardize access to E15 during the 2024 summer. After showing incredible patience and giving the agency every chance to act on their own, it seems it may take a court order to get the EPA to finalize the E15 rule. IRFA members applaud the Iowa and Nebraska attorneys general for defending the rights of their governors, and by extension, the rights of all the Midwest governors who are waiting on EPA to do its job.”

Shaw also said that both science and the law are clear. He also called the delay “inexcusable”.

You can read the full lawsuit filing here: