DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Governor Kim Reynolds has chosen a new leader for the Iowa Department of Education – a native Iowan who’s spent his career advocating for ‘school choice’ in other states. Chad Aldis, a Camanche-native, was named as the next director of the Iowa Department of Education on Wednesday.

For the last nine years Aldis has worked for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute – a conservative think tank – advocating for educational policy in Ohio, including private school choice. He also worked for an educational group started by the Walton family (founders of Wal-Mart) and another Ohio non-profit focused on school choice.

Aldis will replace Dr. Ann Lebo who announced her resignation last month. That transition follows the signing of the so-called ‘school choice’ program into law by Governor Reynolds. That program will provide $7,600 in yearly scholarships – funded by taxpayer dollars -to be spent at private schools in Iowa. There are income limits on the funding in the first years of the program, but eventually the scholarships will be available to parents of all income levels.

Here is the full release announcing Aldis’ hiring: