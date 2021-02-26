Iowa National Guard wins award for 3rd year in a row

“This is representative of the shop, and we’re honored to receive [the AAME] for the hard work and dedication of the team,” said Master Sgt. Dean Schnoor, mechanical maintenance supervisor with FMS No. 13. “It’s an honor for us to be recognized at a level outside of the state.” (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa Army National Guard, addresses Soldiers with Field Maintenance Shop No. 13 during a ceremony in which they received the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence at the Armed Forces Retention Center Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Feb 24, 2021.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Third time’s a charm for the Iowa National Guard field maintenance shop, (FMS) in Cedar Rapids, winning the Army Award of Maintenance Excellence (AAME) for a third year in a row.

According to a release from the Iowa National Guard’s public affairs office, soldiers from the Iowa National Guard field maintenance received the award on February 24.



The program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and or activities that demonstrate excellence in maintenance operations.

The Cedar Rapids maintenance shop has now won the Table of Distribution and

Allowances (TDA) category in 2017, 18’, and 19’.

TDA units are designed to perform specific functions to support civilian or military operations, for example, a military hospital. Chief Warrant Officer Four Herbert Begeske, the FMS Chief, and his team accepted the 2018 and 2019 awards. Due to COVID-19, the awards were not formally presented until now.

“To do it three years in a row,” said Begeske. “It is a great accomplishment to do that.”



The former shop chief retired Chief Warrant Officer Four Kevin Uncle was instrumental in creating an environment of professionalism at the shop. Begeske is continuing Uncle’s legacy by working on maintaining a high level of service in all facets.



“It takes a lot, there is a lot that goes into it, and it is a team effort throughout,” said Begeske.

The Department of the Army established the AAME in 1982 to recognize exceptional accomplishment in Maintenance.



Phase one of the award determination occurs when panel members convene from all Army components to evaluate nominations and determine semi-finalists. During phase two, semi-finalists are announced, and then the determination of awards involves an on-site evaluation conducted by the Army Ordnance School.



Around 25 Iowa National Guard employees conduct maintenance functions at the

Cedar Rapids shop. Each month the shop completes nearly 200 job orders.