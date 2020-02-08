Iowa National Guard will send around 550 soldiers to Middle East

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – About 550 Iowa National Guard soldiers will be sent this spring to the Middle East.

The Guard announced Thursday that members of its 1st Battalion would be deployed in late May to provide “area security and force protection” as part of military efforts that encompass 27 countries.

Those countries include Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Soldiers will be mobilized from armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein, and Waterloo.

The soldiers will complete final training at Fort Bliss in Texas before being sent on the overseas mission.

The deployment is scheduled to last about a year.